The Paris Olympic Games 2024 saw a bitter end to the campaign for India's badminton stars, with not a single player managing to win a medal. The likes of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came close to winning a doubles medal, the same was the case for Lakshya Sen. PV Sindhu had a disappointing campaign, which was in sync with her below-par performances over the last year or so. As many wonder if Sindhu, aged 29, would still be able to play for India in four years' time at the LA Games, fellow shuttler Saina Nehwal has shared her perspective.

"Sindhu played well. Bingjiao was a little better. It's not just about the desire or the will to play; it's about how your body will support you as you grow older. If your body supports you, you can play for as long as you want," Nehwal told Times of India.

Lakshy Sen is seen as an emerging superstar in Indian men's badminton but there's no female shuttler who is rising the ranks in a similar manner. Even Nehwal admitted that the development of female shuttlers is taking a long time.

"Sindhu and I performed well for many years and did our best to popularise badminton in India. We definitely see more young boys (like Lakshya Sen) coming up and doing well. However, progress on the girls' side is taking some time, but I believe we will see more players emerging in the future who can achieve success," Nehwal said.

"Missing out on a medal is definitely disappointing, but as athletes, it's our job to get back to training and look forward to the next Olympics. I know it's painful because you prepare for four years, and sometimes luck isn't on your side. It's definitely tough, but we have to work hard and try again," Nehwal added.

Saina also held a special praise for Manu Bhaker who clinched two medals from the Paris Olympic Games.

"I met Manu in January this year, and she was quite sure she would win a medal this time. She achieved that, so hats off to her confidence and preparation. I can only congratulate her on the medals and hope she can add one more to her tally in future Olympics," she said.

"Support from corporates through job opportunities helps sustain budding talent in their careers, so they don't have to worry about making a living. I'm proud to be employed by BPCL, which has a history of nurturing talent and has inducted over 200 sportspersons across various disciplines," Nehwal said.