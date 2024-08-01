India vs Belgium LIVE, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India Eye Win Against Belgium | IND 0-0 BEL
India vs Belgium LIVE, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India have already confirmed their place in the Olympics quarterfinals.
India vs Belgium, Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score: India eye victory against Belgium in their Paris Olympics 2024 Pool B encounter. Having already sealed their spot in the quarterfinals, the Indian men's hockey team can warm-up for the knockout stage against the toughest opponents, as they take on no. 1-ranked nation Belgium. All of India's matches have been close encounters, but they have held their nerve to get two wins and a draw from their three games so far. A good showing against Belgium, however, would play a major role in boosting the nation's confidence heading into the crunch stage. (Day 6 Schedule | Medals Tally)
Here are the LIVE updates of Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Hockey Pool B match between India and Belgium:
- 13:35 (IST)India vs Belgium Hockey LIVE: We are underwayWe are underway and this is a huge challenge for India. Till now, they have won their matches against New Zealand and Ireland while Argentina played out a 1-1 draw.
- 12:50 (IST)India vs Belgium LIVE: India's starting XIAnd here is India's playing XI today!
The excitement builds!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 1, 2024
India vs Belgiumlineup revealed for the Olympic clash in Paris
Hitting the ground with last game's winning mentality
.@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI@sports_odisha @Limca_Official @CocaCola #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #Hockey #Paris24... pic.twitter.com/tW4d42SmpA
- 12:47 (IST)India vs Belgium LIVE: India are 2ndIndia currently are second in Pool B, behind Belgium, who have won all three games and netted 10 goals. If India can put up a respectable performance against them today, they can be considered a dangerous side heading into the knockouts.
- 12:45 (IST)India vs Belgium LIVE: Captain leading from the frontIndia captain Harmanpreet Singh has been in fine form so far, bagging four goals at the Olympics. He has well and truly led by example so far.
- 12:45 (IST)India vs Belgium LIVE: Belgium no. 1 in the worldNot only are Belgium the no. 1 ranked nation in men's hockey, they are also the defending gold medalists at the Olympics. India can truly gauge their medal chances at Paris 2024 depending on how they fare against Belgium today.
- 12:42 (IST)India vs Belgium LIVE: India are already throughIndia have already booked their tickets to the Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinals. India have won against New Zealand and Ireland, and drawn with Argentina.But, this match is still very important.
- 12:40 (IST)India vs Belgium LIVE: Greetings!Welcome one and all to NDTV Sports for the live coverage of India's fourth Pool B men's hockey encounter, against Belgium. Get seated, the action is about to begin!