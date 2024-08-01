India vs Belgium, Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score: India eye victory against Belgium in their Paris Olympics 2024 Pool B encounter. Having already sealed their spot in the quarterfinals, the Indian men's hockey team can warm-up for the knockout stage against the toughest opponents, as they take on no. 1-ranked nation Belgium. All of India's matches have been close encounters, but they have held their nerve to get two wins and a draw from their three games so far. A good showing against Belgium, however, would play a major role in boosting the nation's confidence heading into the crunch stage. (Day 6 Schedule | Medals Tally)

Here are the LIVE updates of Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Hockey Pool B match between India and Belgium: