India's Schedule, Medal Events At Olympics 2024, Day 6: It's a big day for India at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Badminton starts PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be competing. Also, India would hope for its third medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics as Swapnil Kusale gets down to action in the 50m rifle 3-positions final. Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will also be in action at Women's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Qualification). Apart from that, boxer Nikhat Zareen will face China's Yu Wu in the pre-quarter-finals of women's flyweight boxing. The Indian hockey team will be in action too as they take on Belgium in a men's Pool B match.

ARCHERY

Men's Individual (1/32 eliminations)

Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao (China) - 2.31 pm

Men's Individual (1/16 Eliminations): 3.10 pm onwards

ATHLETICS

Men's 20km Race Walk Final

Akshdeep, Vikash and Paramjeet Singh - 11am

Women's 20m Race Walk Final

Priyanka Goswami - 12:50pm

BADMINTON

Men's Singles Round of 16

Lakshya Sen, 12 pm onwards

Advertisement

Women's Singles Round of 16

PV Sindhu, 12 pm onwards

Men's Doubles Quarter-finals

Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 4:30pm

BOXING

Women's Flyweight (Pre-quarterfinal)

Nikhat Zareen vs Yu Wu (China) - 2.30 pm

GOLF

Men's Individual Finals

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma - 12.30 pm

Advertisement

HOCKEY

India vs Belgium (Group stage): 1.30 pm

SAILING

Men's Dinghy Race 1: Vishnu Saravanan - 3.45pm

Men's Dinghy Race 2 : Vishnu Saravanan - After Race 1

Women's Dinghy Race 1: Nethra Kumanan - 7.05pm

Women's Dinghy Race 2: Nethra Kumanan -- After Race 1

SHOOTING

Men's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Medal round)

Swapnil Kusale - 1.00 pm

Women's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Qualification)

Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil - 3.30 pm

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Singles (Quarterfinals): 1.30 pm onwards