India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Olympics 2024, Day 6: Badminton Knockouts Start, Swapnil Khusale In Shooting Final
India's schedule, medal events at Olympics 2024, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale will aim to get India its third medal as he competes in the 50m Rifle Three Positions final
India's Schedule, Medal Events At Olympics 2024, Day 6: It's a big day for India at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Badminton starts PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be competing. Also, India would hope for its third medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics as Swapnil Kusale gets down to action in the 50m rifle 3-positions final. Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will also be in action at Women's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Qualification). Apart from that, boxer Nikhat Zareen will face China's Yu Wu in the pre-quarter-finals of women's flyweight boxing. The Indian hockey team will be in action too as they take on Belgium in a men's Pool B match.
ARCHERY
Men's Individual (1/32 eliminations)
Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao (China) - 2.31 pm
Men's Individual (1/16 Eliminations): 3.10 pm onwards
ATHLETICS
Men's 20km Race Walk Final
Akshdeep, Vikash and Paramjeet Singh - 11am
Women's 20m Race Walk Final
Priyanka Goswami - 12:50pm
BADMINTON
Men's Singles Round of 16
Lakshya Sen, 12 pm onwards
Women's Singles Round of 16
PV Sindhu, 12 pm onwards
Men's Doubles Quarter-finals
Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 4:30pm
BOXING
Women's Flyweight (Pre-quarterfinal)
Nikhat Zareen vs Yu Wu (China) - 2.30 pm
GOLF
Men's Individual Finals
Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma - 12.30 pm
HOCKEY
India vs Belgium (Group stage): 1.30 pm
SAILING
Men's Dinghy Race 1: Vishnu Saravanan - 3.45pm
Men's Dinghy Race 2 : Vishnu Saravanan - After Race 1
Women's Dinghy Race 1: Nethra Kumanan - 7.05pm
Women's Dinghy Race 2: Nethra Kumanan -- After Race 1
SHOOTING
Men's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Medal round)
Swapnil Kusale - 1.00 pm
Women's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Qualification)
Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil - 3.30 pm
TABLE TENNIS
Women's Singles (Quarterfinals): 1.30 pm onwards