Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Goes Past Yuvraj Singh

Rohit Sharma took his sixes tally to 75 in T20Is. © BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a blazing 89 as India posted a competitive total of 176/3 against Bangladesh in the fifth match of the Nidahas Trophy T20 tournament at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. The right-hander smashed 5 boundaries and as many sixes in his 61-ball 89 runs knock. In the process, Rohit went past Yuvraj Singh in the most sixes chart in T20Is.

After smashing five maximums against Bangladesh, Rohit took his sixes tally to 75, surpassing Yuvraj Singh's 74.

Overall, West Indies' star batsman and six-machine Chris Gayle and New Zealand's Martin Gutpill jointly occupy the top spot with 103 sixes to their respective names.

With 91 sixes, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum takes the third spot.

Australia's Shane Watson (83 sixes) and his countryman David Warner (79 sixes) are on fourth and fifth position respectively.

Eighth-placed Rohit is just behind New Zealand's Colin Munro and England's Eoin Morgan. While Munro has 78 sixes, Morgan is on seventh spot with 76 sixes to his name.

Earlier, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (35) clicked at the right time and gave India the crucial start when needed the most.

Rohit, who was out of form for quite a long time, returned to the form and slammed his 13th fifty (off 42 balls).

Suresh Raina (47) also contributed handsomely to the cause.