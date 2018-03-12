Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20I: India Eye Revenge Against Hosts

Team India will look to avenge their opening match defeat to Sri Lanka when they face the hosts for the second time in the Twenty20 International tri-nation series, Nidahas Trophy, at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Monday. India suffered a five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament but bounced back strongly to outplay Bangladesh in their next match. India will be hoping stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma makes a return to form. Rohit has been struggling since the South Africa tour and was dismissed for a duck in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy. However, India will be buoyed by Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant run of form. The left-hander smashed 90 off just 49 balls, continuing from where he left off from the limited-overs series in South Africa. LIVE SCORECARD