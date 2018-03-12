 
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20I: India Eye Revenge Against Hosts

Updated: 12 March 2018 16:31 IST

Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 4th T20I match between India (Ind) and (SL) Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Nidahas Trophy Live Cricket Score, Ind vs SL: India take on Sri Lanka on Monday © AFP

Team India will look to avenge their opening match defeat to Sri Lanka when they face the hosts for the second time in the Twenty20 International tri-nation series, Nidahas Trophy, at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Monday. India suffered a five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament but bounced back strongly to outplay Bangladesh in their next match. India will be hoping stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma makes a return to form. Rohit has been struggling since the South Africa tour and was dismissed for a duck in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy. However, India will be buoyed by Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant run of form. The left-hander smashed 90 off just 49 balls, continuing from where he left off from the limited-overs series in South Africa. LIVE SCORECARD

Sri Lanka will be without captain Dinesh Chandimal after he was handed a two-match suspension after being found guilty of a "serious over-rate offence" during the match against Bangladesh in Colombo on Saturday night. The ban means that Chandimal will be unavailable for crucial matches of the tri-series T20I tournament against India (March 12) and Bangladesh (March 16). In Saturday's match, match referee Chris Board deemed that Sri Lanka were ruled to be four overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL)

(IND) Vs (SL) is scheduled for a 7 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: DSport, DD Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV)

Sri Lanka: SLRC

South Africa: SuperSport

USA: Willow TV

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus HD

MENA: OSN Sports Cricket HD

3 matches - 1 win for each, 1 loss for all. The tri-series restarts from level 0. Sri Lanka's loss to Bangladesh has opened a new door of possibilities - from being one step away from the final - to now being in a spot of bother. Captain Dinesh Chandimal's ban has added trouble, with a thing to ponder - Suranga Lakmal is the vice-captain but he has not got a game yet and surprisingly, Thisara Perera has been named the stand-in captain. Another loss and they could be in a must-win game against Bangladesh, who recently gunned down 215 against them. The bowling is a worry, without a doubt but the batting seems to be in a good shape. To be honest, Chandimal won't be missed in that department. India, on the other hand, are looking in good shape except maybe in their bowling department. Inexperience is taking its toll but this bunch is a good learning one. Expect them to be smarting from the first-match loss to the Lankans and put in a better performance in this game. Need not necessarily be a cracker and Thisara's captaincy will be put to the sword.

