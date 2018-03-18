 
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Trophy Final: Confident India Face Gutsy Bangladesh

Updated: 18 March 2018 16:44 IST

Fresh from a thrilling win in their last league game against hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will have their tails up as they prepare to take on a confident India in the final of the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday. In what was a virtual semi-final against the Islanders on Friday, Bangladesh pulled off a brilliant two-wicket win from the jaws of defeat in the final over, which was marred by ugly scenes following the on-field umpires' failure to call the second delivery of the over a no-ball for height. Bangladesh's intent shows that they are eager to win this tournament and have not come here to make up the numbers which India will be well aware of, considering their consistent rise in the shortest format of the game. Going into Sunday's final, India with a second-string team minus regular captain Virat Kohli and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will hope their skipper Rohit Sharma will lead from the front and replicate his form in their previous encounter against the same opposition on Wednesday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Unlike India's rivalry with Pakistan and Australia, there isn't any significant cricketing history attached to India-Bangladesh matches. But since their 2015 World Cup quarterfinal defeat in Melbourne where they felt a few umpiring decisions went against them, the tiny nation of cricket fanatics consider India to be their biggest on-field rivals. Not to forget a crass advertisement "Mauka Mauka", which was aired before and during 2015 World Cup, something that Bangladeshi fans still consider as an insult. During the same year, India lost an ODI series in Bangladesh and there were some objectionable photo-shopped billboards of Indian players' with heads half-shaved, put out across the streets of Dhaka.

