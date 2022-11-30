Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said that he would like to open the batting in the shortest format of the game, while he would prefer to bat at No.4 or 5 in ODIs. Off late, the left-handed batter has failed to get going in white-ball cricket, and he has been subjected to criticism on social media. The young batter has a far better record in Tests as compared to ODIs and T20Is, and one needs to see how the batter approaches the white-ball formats going ahead.

Pant's comments came ahead of the third ODI between India and New Zealand. The wicketkeeper-batter is acting as a vice-captain for the series.

"I would like to open the batting in T20Is, and in ODIs, I would like to bat at No.4 or 5. In Tests, I am batting at No.5 only. Obviously, the game plan changes when you are batting at different positions, but at the same time, the coach and captain think about what is best for the team and where the player can contribute the most. Wherever I get the opportunity, I will try to do my best," said Pant on Prime Video ahead of the third ODI.

"In ODIs, you do not need to premeditate much, but you have to do that in T20s," he added.

When asked about how he has a better Test record as compared to the other two formats, Pant seems to have gotten a bit miffed, and his response was: "Sir, the record is just a number. My white-ball numbers are not that bad okay."

When Harsha Bhogle pointed out that he wasn't terming his white-ball record as bad, Pant said: "Comparison does not make sense right now, I am just 24-25 years age of age. If you want to do the comparison, you can maybe do it when I am 30-32. Before that, the comparison does not make sense to me."

