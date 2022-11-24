India begin its ODI preparations for the 50-over World Cup next year at home with a three-match series against New Zealand. With big name players missing, it is a chance for the team management to try some new faces. The likes of Sanju Samson and Umran Malik, who were benched for the T20is, should be given a go ahead to see what value they can add to the team. It is also a chance for India to end their 4-match losing streak to New Zealand in the format. They had lost the ODI series 0-3 last time they visited.

Here is what we think should be India's playing XI for the 1st ODI against New Zealand at Auckland

1) Shikhar Dhawan: The stand-in captain is now a one-format player and the 2023 ICC World Cup could very well be his swansong. Dhawan has been India's most prolific white-ball batter after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma over the past decade and every match from here on is a chance for him to give his best for the national team.

2) Shubman Gill: Tipped to be the future of Indian batting, Shubman has started to show the consistency that many expected of him. With KL Rahul failing to grab his chances, a good show from Shubman might shut the door on Rahul completely.

3) Suryakumar Yadav:The longer he bats the better he looks. This series presents the in-form batter to show that he can also pace his innings and construct big knocks in the ODI format.

4) Shreyas Iyer: Another batter who has a lot of promise but has often flattered to deceive. His frailty against the rising delivery is a well known fact now and the batter needs to avoid falling in that trap and contribute handsomely to the team's cause.

5) Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson deserves a long run in the team because if he cements his place, then India would have a batter who can bat the opposition out of the match with his attacking instincts.

6) Rishabh Pant:His failures in the T20 format notwithstanding, Pant has been a far better player in 50-over cricket and he needs to lend the team solidity down the order in the absence of key players.

7) Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda will provide added depth in batting and he will also need to shoulder the responsibility of bowling 10 overs. Hooda is a regular bowler in the domestic circuit and it is a good chance to see whether he can bowl a full 10-over quota or not.

8) Shardul Thakur: Thakur provides ability with both bat and ball. He will be an important member of the team given his all-round abilities.

9) Umran Malik: Express pace is something India lack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence and Umran Malik should be given chances to develop into an asset for the team.

10) Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner is a proven wicket-taker and he needs to lead the bowling attack in the absence of several senior members.

11) Arshdeep Singh: India's biggest find this year needs to carry his T20I form to the 50-over format

