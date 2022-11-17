Former India batter Robin Uthappa feels Rishabh Pant should bat higher up the order going forward in T20Is. The young wicketkeeper-batter has been far from impressive in the middle-order, and has also struggled to get into the playing XI at times. Pant played two games during the T20 World Cup, but didn't get the chance to express himself. Highlighting his impressive record in the Indian Premier League, Uthappa suggested that Pant should either open or bat at no. 3 for the Indian team.

"The next (T20) World Cup is in two years' time. So keeping the conditions there in mind, I feel Rishabh Pant should bat in the top 3. If you look at his IPL records, his best performances have come when he has opened or when he has batted at No. 3. So, you have to give him the opportunity to become a match-winner in that position. I think Dinesh Karthik might not play for India again. So you can groom the likes of Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda for the finisher's role. Umran Malik is a bowler who can definitely play," Uthappa said on Sportskeeda.

Pant on Tuesday was retained by the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the franchise once again.

The 25-year-old will now be seen in action during the white-ball series against New Zealand.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting with the first game on Friday in Wellington.

Pant has been named as the designated vice-captain for the tour Down Under.

