New Zealand are currently leading the ODI series against India 1-0, after the Kiwis won the first game and the second game was abandoned due to rain. Team India will look to get back to winning ways and level the three-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday. In the first ODI, Shikhar Dhawan (72), Shreyas Iyer (80) and Shubman Gill (50) hit fifties to take the team to a strong total of 306/7. However, the Indian bowlers were unable to defend the total as Tom Latham (145 not out) and Kane Williamson (94 not out) stitched an unbeaten 221-run partnership to take the Kiwis home.

With India's bowling lacking firepower, the management might make a few alterations as the team look to level the series.

India predicted XI for the third ODI against New Zealand:

Shikhar Dhawan (C): India's skipper played a fine knock of 72 in the first ODI, but was dismissed for three in the abandoned second ODI.

Shubman Gill: The youngster has been in fine form and hit an impressive half-centiry in the first game. He scored an unbeaten 45 in the second ODI, before rain played spoilsport. He is likely to keep his place in the team.

Suryakumar Yadav: The star batter had scored a hundred in the second T20I. After batting down the order in the first ODI, Suryakumar was promoted up the order in the second match. He scored 34 not out of 25 balls before the match was called off.

Rishabh Pant: The young wicketkeeper-batter has been under the scanner for his low returns with the bat. He would look to get back to form and silence his critics.

Shreyas Iyer: The right-handed batter played a beautiful knock of 80 runs off 76 balls in the first ODI. Iyer has been in top form, and it is unlikely that the management will drop him.

Sanju Samson: After scoring 36 runs off 38 balls in the first match, Samson was dropped from the team for the second ODI. He, however, could make his return to the team.

Washington Sundar: The all-rounder played a counter-attacking knock of 37 off 16 balls before returning an economical spell of 0 for 42 in 10 overs in the first game. Sundar is likely to retain his place in the team.

Deepak Chahar: After missing the first game, Chahar returned to the team for the second game. However, he did not get the chance to bowl as the game was washed out in Hamilton.

Umran Akmal: The express pacer bagged two wickets in the first game, but was slightly expensive. However, he is likely to keep his place in the team.

Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm pacer conceded 68 runs in 8.1 overs, also failing to take a wicket, in the first ODI. However, the management is likely to back him, given his recent performances.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The veteran leg-spinner was another player who failed to pick up a wicket in the first game.

