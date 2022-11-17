Looking to put their T20 World Cup disappointment behind, Team India eye a fresh start as they take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Wellington on Friday. While Hardik Pandya has been named captain for the T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan will lead a Rohit Sharma-less Team India for the one-day games. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, has been named vice-captain for the tour Down Under. While the likes of Rohit and Virat Kohli have been rested, the presence of Suryakumar Yadav will be boost India's chances during the tour. Umran Malik has been recalled after being dropped for the last few tours.

When will the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, November 18.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will start at 12 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)