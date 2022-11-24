India and New Zealand will be squaring off in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday in Auckland. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side would look to get off to a winning start and it would be interesting to see whether the likes of Sanju Samson and Umran Malik get a game in the first ODI as these two warmed the bench in the T20I series, which India won 1-0. Kane Williamson will be back for the hosts after having missed the third and final T20I due to a pre-arranged medical appointment. India are without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul for this series.

When will India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, November 25.

Where will India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match start?

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will start at 7 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match?

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match?

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

