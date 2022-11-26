India go into the second ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton with all at stake after losing the series opener on Friday. It was a performance that the Indian bowling unit would like to forget as they failed to defend a 300-plus total despite having the hosts cornered at one point. A double century partnership between Kane Williamson and Tom Latham put paid to India's hopes of breaking their 4-match losing streak against Kiwis in 50-over cricket. Shikhar Dhawan's young band will have another go at the Blackcaps and they would hope to stop the Kiwi juggernaut and that is why the second ODI becomes a must-watch for the fans as well.

As far as the batting department was concerned, skipper Dhawan looked in fine touch on his return to international cricket as he scored a classy 72. Shubman Gill (50) and Shreyas Iyer (80) also looked in good touch, but India would need one of the top three batters to play a big knock if they are to bat the Kiwis out of the match in case they do bat first again.

Sanju Samson's form down the order is also encouraging but Rishabh Pant needs to find his mojo as he is one batter who can give India the finish they need to score in excess of 350.

The bowlers for sure had an off day and the likes of the experienced Yuzvendra Chahal will have to show more bite and guile even though conditions are not in his favour. Umran Malik impressed with his pace and verve, but his co-debutante Arshdeep will have to be more incisive in order to trouble the Kiwi batters.

So, it's now or never for the Indian team as far as this series is concerned. A victory will keep them alive in the series and break New Zealand's unbeaten streak against them though prediction for rains doesn't bode well for the visitors.

The coverage of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI begins at 6 AM IST on Prime Video. The match starts at 7 AM IST.