India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India will aim to maintain their winning streak when they take on hosts New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at the Seddon Park on Thursday. The Indian team has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead and will now be led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli has been rested for the last two matches. The men in blue have been in great form recently. The Indian opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit will once again lead the Indian batting attack and the duo have been the leading run scorers of the rubber with 169 and 160 runs respectively. Both the openers have been in fine form with two fifties in three games and will try to replicate their past performance. In the absence of Kohli, the middle order responsibility will be on Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav. All the batsmen have done well in the series. However, MS Dhoni 's participation is under the scanner as the stumper suffered a 'rare' injury, pulling his hamstring.

When is the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI?

The India vs New Zealand 4th ODI will be played on January 31, 2019.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI be played?

The India vs New Zealand 4th ODI will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time does the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI begin?

The India vs New Zealand 4th ODI will begin at 07:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI?

The India vs New Zealand 4th ODI will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

