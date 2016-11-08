Yuvraj Singh Donates to Crowd-Funding Project For Kabaddi

Yuvraj Singh says he wants to help in encouraging kids to take up kabaddi.

New Delhi:

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has contributed Rs 5 lakh to a crowd-funding project to promote Indian kabaddi after the national men's team's World Cup triumph.

All the funds raised will be offered to the Indian kabaddi players, as a mark of respect and recognition, who will further use the funds to provide better facilities for promising new players and development of Kabaddi, a press release stated.

"It's the right time to do our bit for Kabaddi, more so now that we have won the Kabaddi World Cup. Being a sportsperson who has been a part of the World Cup winning team, I would like to make this contribution for the development of Kabaddi and encourage more players to take it up with passion and pride," Yuvraj said in the release.

"Kabaddi has begun gaining limelight in the world of sports and it is bound to flourish because it is a true sport that demands excellent athletic abilities ," added Indian Kabaddi captain Anup Kumar.