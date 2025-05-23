As the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 player auction approaches on May 31-June 1 in Mumbai, Aslam Inamdar stands as a symbol of determination. The versatile all-rounder, retained by Puneri Paltan, is ready to make his comeback after a challenging Season 11 that saw him play just seven matches before suffering a season-ending knee injury. "For a Kabaddi athlete, injury is a common issue - it's a part of life and an important part of the game," reflects Aslam. "I believe a player is truly recognized only when he shows his potential after an injury, how he prepares himself and makes himself fit."

The 25-year-old suffered a meniscus tear in his knee that required surgical intervention. "I made a decision that I had to recover quickly. It has been six months now, and I have recovered properly. I am ready for Season 12," he declares confidently.

Aslam's absence was keenly felt by Puneri Paltan in Season 11. The team that had conquered PKL in Season 10 with him as captain could only manage an 8th place finish. "I was able to play seven matches, and until then, my team was at the top of the table in Season 11," Aslam recalls. "When I was ruled out, my team's confidence level went down, I feel, and that affected our performance."

What sets Aslam apart is his deep connection with the Puneri Paltan franchise, a relationship spanning five seasons since Season 7. He started in their youth academy, 'Yuva Paltan', and went on to captain the team to glory.

In the PKL, he has scored 545 points from 70 matches and picked up 38 points in seven matches in Season 11 before his unfortunate injury.

"I have had a lot of trust in Puneri Paltan - I can say it's unbelievable for me," he shares. "The owner talks to me about every situation. After my injury, he has treated me like family. He still says that I am his captain and will always be his captain."

As teams prepare for the auctions, Aslam expects fierce competition. "The upcoming Season 12 auction will be challenging and competitive because a lot of big names have come into the auction list. A player can go up to 2 crores, making it more competitive than ever."

