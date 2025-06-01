Mohammadreza Shadloui created history at the outset after the Season 11's Most Valuable Player was snapped up for INR 2.23 Crores in the very first bid of the evening by Gujarat Giants. The two-time PKL champion is the first player to go for more than INR 2 Crore three times in PKL history. His purchase began a plethora of top signings as Day 1 of the Player Auction saw 10 players crossing the INR 1 Crore mark, setting a new record for PKL.

Devank Dalal, who was the Best Raider in PKL 11, joined Shadloui in the 2 Crore category after he was eventually signed by Bengal Warriorz for INR 2.205 Crores, making him the fifth-most expensive player ever in PKL.

A highlight of the Player Auction was the use of the new Final Bid Match (FBM) rule which allows teams to buy back their released players by matching the final auction bid price, for either one or two seasons. This FBM rule was used by Dabang Delhi K.C. to bring their star raider Ashu Malik back to the team for INR 1.90 Crores for the next two seasons.

Arjun Deshwal, who was signed by Tamil Thalaivas for INR 1.405 Crores, and Yogesh Dahiya, who will join Bengaluru Bulls after being signed for INR 1.125 Crores, were the other top bids from Category A.

After Category A saw 5 players bought for more than INR 1 Crore, Category B followed in the same vein. Ankit Jaglan was bought back by Patna Pirates for INR 1.573 Crore with the raise of an FBM card for one season, while Season 8 winner Naveen Kumar was the second-most expensive player in this Category, paid by Haryana Steelers for a price of INR 1.20 Crores.

Guman Singh found himself among the Crorepati list yet again, this time being signed by UP Yoddhas for INR 1.073 Crores. Sachin Tanwar and Nitin Kumar rounded out the 10 Crorepatis of the PKL 12 Player Auction, bagging INR 1.058 Crores (Puneri Paltan) and INR 1.002 Crores (Jaipur Pink Panthers) respectively.

"Day 1 of the PKL Season 12 Player Auction was a landmark moment, with a record-breaking 10 players crossing the Rs 1 crore mark across Categories A and B - reflecting the continued growth in player value and the league's evolution over the past decade. The introduction of the two-season Final Bid Match (FBM) rule also had an impact, with two teams choosing to retain players for a longer duration - highlighting our commitment to building continuity within squads. We now look forward to Day 2, as the franchisees build their squads for the upcoming season," said Mr. Anupam Goswami, Business Head, Mashal Sports & League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League.

