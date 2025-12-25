Rohtak Royals, the franchise representing the city of Rohtak in the inaugural season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), has announced the appointment of Surender Nada as its Head Coach. One of the most respected figures in Indian kabaddi, Nada brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and tactical acumen to the Royals as they prepare for their first-ever campaign in the league.

Born on July 1, 1987, in Haryana's Jhajjar, Surender Nada is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders the sport has produced. Renowned for his lethal ankle-hold technique and defensive consistency, Nada rose to prominence as the highest tackle point scorer in the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Over the course of his illustrious playing career, he achieved the rare distinction of registering five consecutive High 5s, a record that underlined his dominance in defence.

Speaking on his appointment as the Head Coach for Rohtak Royals, Surender Nada said, "I am honoured to take on the responsibility of Head Coach for Rohtak Royals. This team represents a region with a deep-rooted kabaddi culture, and I am excited to work closely with the players to build a competitive unit that plays fearless and intelligent kabaddi. The Kabaddi Champions League is a great platform, and our goal will be to set high standards from the very first season."

At the international level, Nada has been a key contributor to India's success, winning gold medals at the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, the 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship, the 2018 Dubai Kabaddi Masters, and the 2019 South Asian Games. His transition into coaching marks the next chapter of a career defined by discipline, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Owned and managed by Adroit Sports Ventures LLP, Rohtak Royals draw their philosophy from a deep-rooted commitment to youth development, performance excellence and long-term sustainability in sport. The franchise's vision is to inspire the youth of Haryana by shaping warriors from its villages into world-class kabaddi champions who carry forward the Rohtak legacy with heart and honour. With a mission to take Haryana's fearless DNA onto the mat, Rohtak Royals are committed to overpowering every opponent and making the name of Rohtak echo across kabaddi arenas worldwide. The franchise aligns with Adroit Sports Ventures' belief that every talented athlete deserves the right opportunity, guidance, and platform to succeed.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Gajendra Sharma, Founder Adroit Sports and Owner, Rohtak Royals said, "Surender Nada embodies everything we stand for as a franchise - integrity, professionalism, and an unrelenting passion for kabaddi. His experience at the highest level of the sport will be invaluable as we shape our identity in the inaugural season of the Kabaddi

Champions League. Our aim is not just to compete, but to build a team that reflects regional pride and inspires the next generation of players."

As Rohtak Royals gear up for their debut season, the franchise remains focused on creating a strong sporting ecosystem that balances competitiveness with player progression, while honouring the traditions and cultural significance of kabaddi.

About Rohtak Royals

Rohtak Royals is a professional kabaddi franchise representing Rohtak, Haryana, in the Kabaddi Champions League. Owned by Adroit Sports Ventures LLP, the franchise is committed to promoting excellence in sport through structured development, ethical leadership, and a focus on youth empowerment. Rohtak Royals aim to build a sustainable and competitive team that upholds regional pride while contributing to the long-term growth of Indian kabaddi.

