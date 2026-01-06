The countdown to a new chapter in Indian kabaddi has officially begun as the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) announced that its much-awaited inaugural season will kick off on January 25, 2026. Set to run until February 7, 2026, the league promises to bring the energy, grit, and raw passion of kabaddi to fans across the country during prime time. The inaugural season will bring action-packed kabaddi and the spirit of Haryana for its fan to experience. For many young players who have grown up watching kabaddi, this announcement means hope, a chance to be seen, to be heard, and to belong on a bigger stage.

With matches scheduled daily at 6:30 PM IST prime time, kabaddi will become a shared evening ritual once again with families gathering around screens, neighbourhoods buzzing with discussion, and young athletes watching closely, imagining themselves stepping onto the mat one day.

KCL has been built with the spirit of the people and the sport at its core. By offering coverage in multiple languages on Zee Network and DD Sport, the league ensures that fans can experience the emotion of the game in the language they speak at home. It's a reminder that kabaddi doesn't belong to one region, it belongs to everyone.

TV Broadcast Partners include, Hindi commentary on Zee Anmol, Z Bollywood, &Pictures, and DD Sports, Marathi commentary on Zee Yuva, Punjabi commentary on Zee Punjabi and English (Global) coverage on YuppTV, reaching viewers in over 60 countries. KCL will also be streamed live on ZEE5 and Wave OTT, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action, anytime and anywhere.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) delivered an unforgettable night on 28th December 2025, as all eight franchises came together for the League's first-ever player auction that set the tone for the inaugural season with a total of 128 players being selected, with Bhiwani Bulls stealing the show with the highest bid as they booked the experience Right Raider, Devank Dalal at Rs.19.2 Lakhs.

As January 25 draws closer, the Kabaddi Champions League is not just preparing for its first match. Its building continued excitement among players, fans, and stakeholders alike. The Kabaddi Champions League is not just announcing a date; it is inaugurating the beginning of a kabaddi movement.

