The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has announced its official roster of coaches for the inaugural season, bringing together a strong mix of experience, passion and commitment to nurturing the next generation of kabaddi talent. The coaching line up reflects KCL's core mission of elevating grassroots athletes and strengthening India's competitive kabaddi ecosystem.

The appointed coaches will lead their respective teams into competition, guiding athletes who have progressed through KCL's extensive trial process conducted across state leagues and regional qualifiers. With over 3,500 athlete registrations and a deep pool of emerging talent, the league is set to deliver high-quality action while creating meaningful player development opportunities.

Surender Nada, one of the most respected figures in Indian kabaddi, expressed his excitement about being part of the league, saying, "I'm honoured to be a part of the Kabaddi Champions League. This league is creating a clear pathway for young talent by giving them the exposure, competition and confidence they need to grow."

Ramesh Kumar highlighted the scale and opportunity created by the league, stating, "My greetings to the Kabaddi Champions League for creating such a wonderful stage. With an overall auction purse of Rs 4 crore for eight teams, this is a huge step forward. It is the perfect platform for our young athletes, especially the talent from Haryana, to showcase their strength to the world."

Emphasising Haryana's deep connection with kabaddi, Balwan Singh Dahiya said, "Haryana is the heart of kabaddi, and I am very happy that this league is giving our young athletes such a big platform. This is a golden opportunity for Haryana to show its strength, and it gives me immense pleasure to be a part of KCL."

Jagdeep Singh spoke about the league's broader impact on young players, saying, "Every young player dreams of wearing a jersey and hearing the crowd roar. The Kabaddi Champions League is turning those dreams into reality. It's not just about winning matches; it's about creating future stars and inspiring the next generation of kabaddi players."

Ravinder Pahal underlined the league's cultural significance, adding, "Kabaddi is a gift from our ancestors, and this league is our way of saying 'thank you'. KCL connects grassroots kabaddi to a big platform, and young players finally get the stage they deserve."

Sharing his perspective as a coach, Randeep Dalal said, "Young players need big platforms at an early stage, and the Kabaddi Champions League provides that opportunity at the right time. The exposure and professionalism of this league will help players mature quickly."

Naseeb Janghu expressed his pride in being part of the inaugural season, stating, "I feel truly honoured to be part of the first season of this league as a coach. Sharing my knowledge with

young athletes and seeing their excitement for the Kabaddi Champions League is the greatest reward a coach can ask for."

Jagpal Singh highlighted the scale of participation and the league's impact, saying, "I am delighted that more than 3,500 players took part in the Kabaddi Champions League trials, making this league incredibly meaningful. With a Rs 4 crore purse, KCL is setting a new benchmark and showing young players that kabaddi can be a real career, not just a passion."

The Kabaddi Champions League coaching roster brings together seasoned expertise and a shared commitment to developing young players and advancing kabaddi at all competitive levels. These coaches are expected to play a pivotal role in mentoring athletes, shaping performance standards and contributing to the overall success of the league's inaugural season.

