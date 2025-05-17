Sunil Kumar will continue to lead U Mumbai in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) with the side retaining nine of its key players, including raider Rohit Raghav for the 12th edition of the tournament. Captain and right cover defender, Sunil is the most successful captain in the PKL history. Alongside him, Raghav emerged as one of the season's biggest revelations -- rising from an unsold replacement to a game-changer off the bench.

His remarkable tally of 68 raid points and 11 tackle points not only earned him a permanent spot in the squad but also cemented his status as a fan favourite and a key figure in U Mumba's resurgence.

The auction will be held on May 31-June 1 in Mumbai.

The retained players include the likes of Iranian all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, promising raider Sathish Kannan, and breakout star Ajit Chouhan, who impressed with 185 raid points in his debut season.

Defenders Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu, and Sunny have also been retained as existing NYPs, alongside Ajit, for their consistency and continued growth.

Mukilan Shanmugam, who served as an NYP for the past two seasons, has now been elevated to a Retained Young Player, (RYP) allowing the franchise the option to retain him for two additional seasons after PKL 12.

Also joining the retained squad is young raider MukeshKannan S, a fresh addition from Tamil Nadu's domestic kabaddi circuit.

U Mumba had secured a playoff berth in the last season.