It was a memorable game for Rinku Singh on Sunday as he batted for the first time for the Indian cricket team. The southpaw made his debut in the rain-hit first T20I against Ireland but he got a chance to bat only in the second game. The hard-hitting batter played a vital knock of 21-ball 38 runs in Dublin. Rinku's cameo gave India's innings a much-needed spark, and his 28-ball 55-run stand with Shivam Dube (22 not out) helped India end with a flourish.

Rinku was named the Player of the Match for his sensational performance. When the player came to receive his award a hilarious interaction between him and Jasprit Bumrah -- team captain for the series -- took place.

Notably, Bumrah joined Rinku as a translator to facilitate the communication between the player and the presenter.

When the presenter asked in English if Rinku listens to the captain, Bumrah translated it for the player with a hilarious punch on it.

"Saari batein sunta hai captain ki? (Do you listen to your captain?)," Bumrah asked Rinku in an audacious but funny tone.

"Haan, haan, wo toh sununga (Yes, I do listen)," replied Rinku with a laughing face.

"He is saying he listens to whatever I say, but he is a great kid," concluded Bumrah while talking back to the presenter.

Watch it here:

Rinku on Sunday said the hard work he has done for a decade has not only kept him grounded but also pushes him to continue working hard towards his ambitions.

Even after losing Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket with five overs to play, Rinku teamed up with fellow left-hander Dube to keep India in contention for a high total. In the final over, he smacked Ireland's best bowler, Barry McCarthy, for two sixes and a boundary, including a lovely six over cover off a wide yorker.

(With ANI Inputs)