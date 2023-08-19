Rinku Singh made his Indian cricket team debut on Friday against Ireland in Dublin. It was the culmination of a long-standing struggle of the Uttar Pradesh cricketer. Rinku is an IPL veteran, known for playing effective knocks in the middle order. But what he did in IPL 2023, is a stuff of legends. In a match against eventual runner-up Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku hit five sixes to take his team to victory. Since then, he got a call up in the series against Ireland and also in the Asian Games squad.

Rinku's feat has now a part of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, who star in the movie Ghoomer' was asked the following question: "Which Kolkata Knight Riders batsman hit five sixes in a row in the last over of a match in the 2023 IPL?" The options given were, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer.

A cricket question in KBC for 6 Lakhs 40 thousand. pic.twitter.com/WcwiGaEzgS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 18, 2023

Recently, Rinku opened up on his maiden India tour of Ireland, Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BCCI shared a video, where Rinku interacted with his fellow teammate Jitesh Sharma and shared his experience of travelling in the business class flight for the first time.

"It feels really good. It's a dream of every player to play for Team India. When I entered my room and saw my jersey with my name and number (35) imprinted on it, that moment was really emotional for me as that's the only thing for which I had worked really hard. I was practicing in Noida with my friends when I got to know about my selection. I immediately called my mother up as she always used to encourage me to play for India, so, it was a dream come true for both of us," Rinku told Jitesh in a video uploaded on BCCI.tv.