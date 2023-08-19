Rinku Singh Makes His Way To 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher Asked Question On India Player
Rinku Singh made his Indian cricket team debut on Friday against Ireland in Dublin
Rinku Singh made his Indian cricket team debut on Friday against Ireland in Dublin. It was the culmination of a long-standing struggle of the Uttar Pradesh cricketer. Rinku is an IPL veteran, known for playing effective knocks in the middle order. But what he did in IPL 2023, is a stuff of legends. In a match against eventual runner-up Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku hit five sixes to take his team to victory. Since then, he got a call up in the series against Ireland and also in the Asian Games squad.
Rinku's feat has now a part of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, who star in the movie Ghoomer' was asked the following question: "Which Kolkata Knight Riders batsman hit five sixes in a row in the last over of a match in the 2023 IPL?" The options given were, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer.
A cricket question in KBC for 6 Lakhs 40 thousand. pic.twitter.com/WcwiGaEzgS— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 18, 2023
Recently, Rinku opened up on his maiden India tour of Ireland, Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BCCI shared a video, where Rinku interacted with his fellow teammate Jitesh Sharma and shared his experience of travelling in the business class flight for the first time.
"It feels really good. It's a dream of every player to play for Team India. When I entered my room and saw my jersey with my name and number (35) imprinted on it, that moment was really emotional for me as that's the only thing for which I had worked really hard. I was practicing in Noida with my friends when I got to know about my selection. I immediately called my mother up as she always used to encourage me to play for India, so, it was a dream come true for both of us," Rinku told Jitesh in a video uploaded on BCCI.tv.