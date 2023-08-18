India will be squaring off against Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday in Dublin. The visitors will be led by their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will be making a comeback after recovering from his back injury. The team is packed with India's Gen-Next IPL performers like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma but stakeholders in Indian cricket will keenly observe Bumrah, who will be key to home team's plans during the ODI World Cup starting in less than two months.

When will the India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, August 18.

Where will the India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match will be played at The Village, Dublin.

What time will the India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match will be broadcast on Sports18 in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the hostbroadcasters)