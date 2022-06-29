Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson's scripted India's highest-ever partnership in T20 Internationals (T20Is) with their massive stand against Ireland on Tuesday. The two stitched up a 176-run partnership in just 87 deliveries to help India post 225/7. Their partnership eclipsed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's 165-run stand against Sri Lanka in 2017. Samson contributed 67 off 34 in their partnership for the second wicket, while Hooda hit 98 off 53. Hooda eventually finished with 104 off 57 deliveries, while Samson scored 77 off 42.

Their partnership is also the biggest one for the second wicket and the ninth-highest overall in men's T20Is.

The list is headed by Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani, who had put on 236 runs for the first wicket against Ireland in 2019.

Samson opened the innings for India in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had picked up a niggle in the last match.

Hooda, meanwhile, came in to bat with the score at 13/1 after 2.1 overs.

The two then went on to dominate the Ireland bowlers, hitting them all over the park.

While Hooda hit nine boundaries and six sixes in his 55-ball assault, Samson finished with nine boundaries and four sixes.

Their brilliant partnership propelled India to 225/7.

Ireland came close to pulling off an upset, but eventually fell four runs short. Captain Andy Balbirnie (60 off 37) hit a half-century, while Paul Stirling (40 off 18), Harry Tector (39 off 28), George Dockrell (34* off 16) and Mark Adair (23* off 12) also played crucial knocks.

With the win, India swept the two-match series 2-0.