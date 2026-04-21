Axar Patel, the Delhi Capitals captain, entered an elite club on Tuesday by becoming only the second player to feature in 100 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for the franchise. The DC vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Hyderabad marked Axar's 100th IPL appearance for Delhi Capitals. Before him, only Rishabh Pant had played 100-plus IPL matches for Delhi Capitals (earlier Delhi Daredevils).

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL on Tuesday in Hyderabad. The Sunrisers have found a winning formula at home and have won two matches on the bounce.

On the other hand, the Capitals are coming off a thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and will look to carry that momentum forward.

"We will bowl first. Luck is going well at the toss; though winning all matches would have been better. Thank you-I didn't think I would play 100 matches for DC. Hopefully, it will end with a win tonight. We need a balanced playing XI depending on the situation. Managing a big team is difficult, but the best playing XI can be selected and the players know it. One change: Nitish Rana replaces Auqib Nabi," Patel said after the toss.

"It's hard to decide, but I don't think this is a similar wicket. A few changes: Madushanka comes in, and Harsh Dubey is back as well. Executing plans is the way to go; we'll take one match at a time and execute them," SRH skipper Ishan Kishan said at the toss.

Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI):

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sanvir Singh, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs:

Smaran Ravichandran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI):

Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (w), Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T. Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs:

Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi.

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