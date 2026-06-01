Krunal Pandya had a big role to play in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title run. He scored 226 runs in 16 matches while also taking 14 wickets. With the IPL 2026 win, Pandya has now tasted his fifth success in the tournament. He won three titles with the Mumbai Indians - 2017, 2019, and 2020. Now he has won two with Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2025 and 2026. During RCB's victory celebration, Pandya was seen depicting his five wins with his fingers. Virat Kohli noticed it and hilariously reminded him that he now plays for RCB.

Kohli noticed Krunal showing 5 fingers and immediately told him to show only two as he's RCB blood now. Krunal and Bhuvi couldn't stop laughing after that pic.twitter.com/sCmwt6gpvM — ` (@worshipVK) June 1, 2026

Look how jitesh was searching for Kohli as he wanted only him to sit beside the trophy. Love you jitu bhai pic.twitter.com/HpQg9xus34 — ` (@worshipVK) June 1, 2026

Pandya on Monday shared his joy after winning his fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, calling the achievement "incredibly satisfying."

Krunal became one of the IPL's most accomplished players, securing his fifth IPL title - his second back-to-back title with RCB - and played a crucial role in his team's success in the 2025 and 2026 editions. Before this, he had secured three IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Bengaluru all-rounder also played a vital role in his side defending the title in the 2026 season. Speaking on JioHotstar, Pandya said, "Winning trophies has always been my biggest motivation in cricket because there's no feeling quite like lifting a championship. Individual performances and match wins bring happiness, but winning a tournament is something truly special."

He added, "Throughout my career, I've always visualised and manifested success at the team level, and I've been fortunate enough to be part of sides that have achieved that. To win a fifth IPL trophy in eleven years is incredibly satisfying, and I'm grateful for the journey and the opportunities that have come my way.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash