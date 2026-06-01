First 17 seasons, no title. The next two resulted in triumphs. That's the story of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The side commands one of the strongest fan followings in the IPL, yet every year they would return empty-handed. Not anymore. RCB are now the only team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win two back-to-back IPL titles. Needless to say, the mood in the camp was upbeat after the IPL 2026 final win against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

RCB were awarded Rs 20 crore prize money for the champions' tag. Bhuvneshwar was hilariously asked by Mr Nags about how the money would be divided. Here's the reply: "That's something, we will be very interested to know."

Mr Nags is suffering from success



Post match presentation party gatecrashed! Mr. Nags was our toughest challenge of the season, even on the night of the final. Find out what happened, when he spoke to some special guests. pic.twitter.com/ebnwXvWt0G — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that "the season went well for me" after finishing second in the Purple Cap race of the IPL 2026 tournament. Speaking during the post-match interview after RCB defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final, Bhuvneshwar said, "Yes, of course. I mean, the trophy is the most important thing for us. I would trade that any day. But yes, individually, the season went well for me. There were plans, there were a lot of things before the season, and it went well."

The veteran seamer also credited teamwork for RCB's success in the final against the Titans. "I think if you get wickets, your confidence is always up. Coming into a big game like that, if you have performed well in the past, it always helps. But credit goes to each and every one. If he (Hazlewood) didn't do well, I was there. If I didn't do well, Rasikh was there. So I think we all had each other's backs, and that's what you need in a big game like that," he added.

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