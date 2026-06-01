A day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2026 title, their star batter Tim David has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee. He has also accumulated two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

David was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match."

The incident occurred during the 10th over of the first innings when, following the fall of a wicket, David threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon.

David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Mr Javagal Srinath.

"This was David's third Level 1 offence of the season, having committed his first offence in Match 20 (one demerit point) and his second offence in Match 54 (two demerit points). He has now accumulated five demerit points, which result in a one-game suspension. Accordingly, he will be suspended for RCB's first game of the next IPL season or the first game of the franchise he represents in IPL 2027," the IPL said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Australian head coach Andrew McDonald said that Australia's T20I specialist Tim David has not made himself available for ODIs, and he could play the role of a finisher at number seven for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Since transitioning from Singapore cricket to Aussie cricket due to his upbringing in Australia after being born in Singapore, David has represented Australia in 57 T20Is, scoring 1,044 runs at an average of 30.70 and a strike rate of 174.00, with a century and five fifties and a best score of 102*. However, he has featured in just four ODIs leading up to the 2023 World Cup in India, scoring just 45 runs in four innings, with his best score of 35.

Currently, Tim is enjoying a massively successful stint as a globe-trotting T20 hitter, with his current stop being India, where he is representing defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing season. In 13 innings, he has scored 277 runs at an average of 39.57 and a strike rate of over 197, with a fifty to his name and a best score of 70*.

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