Batter Shaik Rasheed joins the list of debutants for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League as the youngster takes to the field against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Monday. The Andhra boy was picked by CSK for Rs 30 lakh from the IPL 2025 auction. Rasheed has been with the CSK camp from 2023 but is playing his first-ever IPL 2025 match on Monday. He was part of the Indian team that won the U19 World Cup in 2022. He is a constant in the Andhra team. In 19 matches, he has scored 1204 runs at an average of 46.04. In 17 T20 matches, he has scored 352 runs at 29.33 and a strike rate of 127.07.

With Devon Conway not in the playing XI, CSK has pinned their hope on the young man. Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said, "Well blessed, we get good support. Thank you all the fans. We want to bowl first, there's chances of dew here. The wicket gets better. It's important to set the right temperament. We haven't been consistent with our batting. With the ball we have strong back strong. It's important to have a positive mindset, play those big shots. It's a matter of time. We have a couple of changes."

Lucknow Super Giants captain Risbhabh Pant said, "It's just amazing. We would have bowled first. In Lucknow it's slower in the first innings, gets better gradually. The only thing we talked about CSK is that we don't want to give them an opening, just need to give our 100%. We want to go out there and play good cricket. Only one change - Marsh comes back in for Himmat Singh."

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), David Miller, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

Impact Substitutes:

Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Prince Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Substitutes:

Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti