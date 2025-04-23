IPL commentators panel features some new big names in the ongoing edition. For IPL 2025, the stalwarts like Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu also joined the commentary panel after calling time on their respective playing careers. Both Dhawan and Rayudu made a mark not only in the IPL but also in the Indian team with their numerous brilliant performances. Notably, both the players were also a part of the India's U-19 World Cup squad in 2004, where Rayudu was the captain of the team.

Recently while commentating during a IPL match, Dhawan shared a hilarious story about Rayudu and the 2004 U-19 World Cup, which left everyone in splits. The former Punjab Kings skipper roasted Rayudu by stating that he was banned from India's semi-final match against Pakistan in 2004.

"Ambati Rayudu ka bahut bada naam tha U19 main. Humare captain the U19 World Cup mein aur waha pe bhi ban hogaye the, humara semi-final mar gaya (Ambati Rayudu was a big name in U19 cricket. He was our captain in U19 World Cup and he got banned there also ahead of the semi-final, and we lost)," Dhawan said on Star Sports.

Shikhar Dhawan -ambati raydu waha pe bhi ban ho gye#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/PJaGDL6nKB — Vaibhav (@DmmFlick) April 20, 2025

For the unversed, Rayudu was banned from the semi-final match of the U-19 World Cup in 2004 between India and Pakistan as he breached the ICC Code of Conduct in the previous game. He had accepted his offence of wasting time.

Hearing to Dhawan's hilarious tale, Rayudu and former India opener Aakash Chopra, who was also a part of the conversation, were left in splits.

Talking about IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians registered an emphatic victory over the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets on Sunday.

It was MI's fourth victory in eighth game while for CSK, it was the sixth defeat in eight matches. The MS Dhoni-led side is struggling for consistency, in order to bounce back in the tournament.

"I don't see them coming back this season. Even Dhoni acknowledged that in his post-match comments-saying they're already looking ahead to the next season. They'll want to groom young players and build a culture of fearless, not reckless, cricket. They must play with more positive intent. Perhaps someone like Ayush Mhatre could get a full run from here on," said Rayudu on CSK.