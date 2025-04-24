Former India captain Virender Sehwag showed no mercy while mocking ex-teammate Amit Mishra during a live YouTube session. The incident after the host of the show asked Mishra whether SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) can still qualify for the playoffs. SRH sit second to bottom with just two wins from their first eight matches, following their defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. While speaking during a live post-match session on Cricbuzz, Mishra diverted from the topic, and instead opened up on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their chances of making it to the playoffs.

"I think it's almost impossible. The brand of cricket they are playing right now, it will be hard to win all six matches. For that, they would have to do well in all departments. If Dhoni comes to bat up the order, he needs to play at least 30 balls, with all due to respect to their top order," said.

However, he was interrupted by Sehwag, who reminded him that the question was about SRH and not Dhoni or CSK.

Mishra was quick to issue an apology, to which, Sehwag replied: "It's all because of Dhoni's aura".

Meanwhile, SRH captain Pat Cummins admitted that his team lacked a stabilising presence in their innings, as they slumped to a seven-wicket defeat against MI.

Speaking after the game, Cummins credited Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar for giving SRH something to bowl at, but conceded that it simply wasn't enough.

"Abhinav and Klassy got us to a good total, but we couldn't get through this innings," Cummins said, referring to SRH's early collapse to 35 for 5. "Needed a guy to really steady the ship."

SRH will be back in action on Friday as they will take on CSK in Chennai. Just like SRH, CSK have also won twice so far this season, and sit bottom of the pile.