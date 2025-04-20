Punjab Kings shot on their foot as the duo of Nehal Wadhera and Josh Inglis produced an epic mix-up while running between the wickets, producing a hilarious run out. Both batters were found wandering at the same end of the pitch as Virat Kohli and Tim David combined to get Wadhera run out for just 5 runs. Kohli, who was part of the fielding team that produced the run-out, stunned everyone with his celebration of the wicket. Understandably ecstatic with the fall of a big wicket, Kohli also seemed to have targeted someone with the gesture.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, it seemed like Kohli's gesture was towards PBKS' departed batter Wadhera.

Virat kohli celebration after getting run out . He is pumped #RCBvsPBKS #PBKSvsRCB pic.twitter.com/uetZ9FbppY — Ashish (@Ashish_2__) April 20, 2025

Punjab got off to a flier against Bengaluru as Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh put 42 runs on the board for the first wicket. After the duo's departure, the team struggled to stitch a partnership together. Shreyas Iyer (6) and Nehal Wadhera (5) departed early, leaving the team with plenty to ponder in the middle overs.

It was RCB captain Rajat Patidar who won the toss and opted to field first. RCB brought in Romario Shepherd in place of the out-of-form Liam Livingstone for the match.

"We're going to bowl first. Wicket looks decent, won't change much. Batting second will give more clarity about the game and the wicket. We're not looking at venues, just trying to play good cricket. Shepherd comes in for Livi," Patidar said after winning the toss.

"We also wanted to bowl. At the end of the day, you always have to adapt according to the situation. Important to give ourselves some time, see how the ball is moving. It's the first afternoon game for us. Hopefully, we get a good total on the board. The support we got, especially in the last game in this stadium, was outstanding. Same team," PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer said.

PBKS had beaten RCB only a couple of days ago in Bengaluru.