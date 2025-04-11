Royal Challengers Bengaluru couldn't bring down the high-flying Delhi Capitals on Thursday, incurring a 6-wicket defeat at home in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. RCB started off well while defending a score of 163 against DC, dismissing their top three batters for just 30 runs. But KL Rahul then took charge and slammed an unbeaten 93 to take his team home, on the ground where he grew up as a budding cricketer. As Rahul began to accelerate in the latter stages of the game, RCB star Virat Kohli was spotted indulging in an animated discussion with coach Dinesh Karthik. The video has triggered speculations over Kohli being unhappy with skipper Rajat Patidar.

In the video, Kohli could be seen highlighting some decisions in the middle that he wasn't happy with. As the incident was played on Live TV, commentators Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag pointed out that whatever Virat is unhappy with, needs to be communicated to skipper Patidar as he isn't the captain of the team anymore.

Some other fans also pointed out how Kohli spoke to Karthik and even veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar about certain decisions which were taken on the field. The exact reason behind Kohli's animated chat with Karthik, however, remains unclear.

True. He had a long discussion with DK...then he spoke with Bhuvi .. he didn't even join the group while the last strategic time out.

He was not happy with something for sure.



Video credit: @JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/0pAXuDWP0w — KC (@chakriMsrk) April 10, 2025

KL Rahul was the difference-maker in the game, as DC continued their unbeaten run in the 18th edition of the T20 league, reaching the target of 164 runs with 2.1 overs to spare.

After the game, Patidar put the blame of the defeat against Delhi on the team's batters.

"I think the way we saw the wicket, it was quite different. We thought it was a nice batting wicket, but we didn't bat well. I don't think so (if the batters were overconfident), every batter was in a good frame of mind, showing proper intent. But it wasn't acceptable to go from 80 for 1 to 90 for 4, we have a good batting line-up, but we need to assess the situation. That has been positive, the way Tim David accelerated was amazing, the bowling in the powerplay was special. We aren't thinking about our away record, but we just need to play good cricket and keep it simple," Patidar said after the game.

Courtesy of the defeat, RCB are placed third in the points table while DC hold the numero uno spot.