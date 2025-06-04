11 people died, while several were left injured, during the stampedes outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, amid Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s IPL 2025 title celebrations. The celebratory mood in the city turned sombre a day after RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title. Nearly two lakh fans gathered outside the stadium, which the police could not control, leading to utter chaos that left more than 30 fans injured. Reacting to the same, RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) issued a joint statement, expressing deep concern and heartfelt condolence to the families of the victims.

"RCB - KSCA expresses deep concern and heartfelt condolences regarding the unfortunate incident that occurred during the celebration organised by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier today," the joint statement stated.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of life and the injuries sustained by individuals during this event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this incident. We sincerely regret this tragedy and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this extremely difficult time," it added.

In addition, RCB and KSCA announced Rs 5 lakh for the families who have lost their loved ones during the stampedes.

The joint statement, however, insisted that the gesture is not intended to replace the value of human life, but to offer some support to the families in this moment of grief.

"RCB - KSCA announces Rs 5 lakhs to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We hope this gesture can offer some support and solace in their time of grief," the statement further stated.

"We want to emphasize that this compensation is not intended to determine or replace the value of human life, but rather to serve as a gesture of support and solidarity during such challenging times. Thank you for your understanding and support."