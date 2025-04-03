Virat Kohli suffered an injury scare during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans. RCB lost the match by eight wickets. The incident happened during the 12th over of the GT innings with Sai Sudharshan facing Krunal Pandya. Sudharsan swept the ball hard and the ball raced towards deep mid-wicket. Kohli looked like misfielding and then was down on his knees. He was seen holding his right hand. It seemed like the ball had hit his fingers.

KOHLI INJURY CONCERN!



- virat kohli suffers finger injury, fans send wishes for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/XBjpaS7KQR — (@Worshipcric) April 2, 2025

As of April 2 2025 there are no recent reports indicating that Virat Kohli has sustained a finger injury the most recent concern was during the ICC Champions trophy in March 2025 when Kohli suffered a minor injury during a practice session before the final against New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/rppnttR93A — Ashnaa Chand (@Ashnaa_Chand) April 2, 2025

Virat Kohli needs to skip IPL in the second half to avoid any injury before the important England tour. pic.twitter.com/kKfcoFxhg3 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 2, 2025

Virat Kohli May got injury on his finger.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Jle2bgfOVW — GullyCricket25 (@Royal_KingSahab) April 2, 2025

Meanwhile, a lot of talk in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was around the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium turning out to be a batting paradise yet again. But on Wednesday, it was far from that, and the Gujarat Titans put on a masterclass in seizing control at the right moments to outclass Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets for their second win of the season.

Electing to bowl first, GT seized control from the word go – ex-RCB lad Mohammed Siraj brought the heat on with his pace and attacked stumps consistently to pick a superb 3-19 in his four overs. The effect of his early burst, later fetching him the Player of the Match Award, was such that RCB were reduced to 42/4, and the packed crowd fell silent.

It took Liam Livingstone's 40-ball 54, along with Jitesh Sharma and Tim David hitting 33 and 32 to bring the crowd back to life as RCB posted 169/8. But the raucous crowd was silenced again as Jos Buttler used his experience well to assess the conditions well and targeted bowlers astutely to hit five fours and six sixes in his unbeaten 39-ball 72.

The former England captain shared partnerships of 75 and 63 with B. Sai Sudharsan and Sherfane Rutherford, who hit 49 and 30 not out respectively, as GT remained in control all the time to complete their chase with 13 balls to spare.