Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be opening their IPL 2025 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Pat Cummins and co, who finished as the runners-up in 2024, will look to get a winning a start against Rajasthan, who are being led by Riyan Parag. RR's regular skipper Sanju Samson is currently recovering from a finger injury and will be playing only as a batter in the first three games. SRH have included Ishan Kishan in their already fiery batting lineup and this contest promises to be a run fest. (Live Scorecard)

