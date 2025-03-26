Former Indian cricket team star Virender Sehwag was not impressed with Shubman Gill's captaincy as Gujarat Titans slumped to a loss against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 on Tuesday. Gujarat Titans produced a poor bowling display and were ultimately beaten by 11 runs. Sehwag said that Gill was neither ready nor proactive in his approach and that proved to be a major factor. Sehwag specifically pointed out how he used fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and said that he was taken off the attack too early in the powerplay.

“I thought that Shubman Gill's captaincy wasn't up to the mark, he wasn't ready, he wasn't proactive. When Siraj was bowling well, he brought on Arshad Khan, who I think conceded 21 runs in the powerplay and that over changed the momentum," Sehwag said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

“If Siraj is bowling well with the new ball, there is no point holding him back for the death overs and you see he also got hit in the end," Sehwag added.

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill reflected on his team's narrow 11-run defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their opening game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad.

Gill acknowledged that Gujarat had their moments but failed to capitalize on key phases.

"We got our chances when we were bowling and batting. Too many runs we conceded in the back end of the innings...Those three overs in the middle, we scored around 18 runs. That, and our first three overs we didn't score many runs. That cost us the game," he said after the game, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Despite the loss, Gill found positives in his team's performance.

"Apart from that, many positives for us today. Not easy for someone to come and deliver those yorkers for someone who is on the bench. It's always a good wicket to bat on here," he added.

