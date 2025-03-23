Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, IPL 2025: Fans around the world are gearing up for a blockbuster Sunday as the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be coming up against each other in their IPL 2025 campaign opener at the Chepauk. Five-time winners CSK augmented their spin attack in the IPL mega auction last year by including Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad Shreyas Gopal and Deepak Hooda, with India veteran Ravindra Jadeja also in the mix. On the other hand, the absence of India bowling spearhead Bumrah could be acutely felt in the MI ranks as the right-arm pacer remains on a comeback trail from a back-related issue which has kept him sidelined so far this year. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2025 Live Updates - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Straight from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: