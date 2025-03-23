Story ProgressBack to home
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: With No Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, MI Face Arch-Rivals CSK
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE: Both the teams will aim to start their campaign on a winning note.
CSK vs MI LIVE Cricket Updates, IPL 2025 LIVE Scorecard© BCCI
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, IPL 2025: Fans around the world are gearing up for a blockbuster Sunday as the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be coming up against each other in their IPL 2025 campaign opener at the Chepauk. Five-time winners CSK augmented their spin attack in the IPL mega auction last year by including Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad Shreyas Gopal and Deepak Hooda, with India veteran Ravindra Jadeja also in the mix. On the other hand, the absence of India bowling spearhead Bumrah could be acutely felt in the MI ranks as the right-arm pacer remains on a comeback trail from a back-related issue which has kept him sidelined so far this year. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 Live Updates - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Straight from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai:
- 17:37 (IST)CSK vs MI LIVE: No Hardik, no Bumrah!While Chennai Super Kings will be playing with a full-strength squad, Mumbai Indians will not have their captain Hardik Pandya and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the game. Hardik will be serving a one-match ban for slow over-rate offence in IPL 2024, while Bumrah is currently recovering from a back injury.
- 17:30 (IST)Welcome folks!Hello everyone, welcome to the 'El Clasico' of the Indian Premier League. Two most successful franchises and also arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians face each other in their campaign opener. Stay connected to this space for the live score and updates related to the game.
