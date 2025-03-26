India middle-order mainstay and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer continues to "evolve his game" while “adjusting brilliantly” to challenges such as facing short balls, believes New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson. Iyer began his captaincy stint for PBKS with a match-winning 97 not out, studded with nine sixes and five fours off 42 balls, against Gujarat Titans in their IPL clash on Tuesday. Williamson, a former Gujarat Titans player, heaped praise on the right-handed Iyer for his adaptability.

“What stands out about Shreyas is how he continues to evolve his game,” said JioStar expert Williamson.

“For a period, teams targeted him with short balls, but now, he's adjusting brilliantly -- getting deeper in his crease, de-weighting his front leg, and dominating the short-pitched deliveries.

“What is most impressive is his ability to shift his weight forward again, making it difficult for bowlers who try the ‘one-two' approach — going short, then full. He's now able to access all areas of the ground, which makes him such a formidable batter,” Williamson added.

The New Zealand batting great termed Iyer's knock of 97 not out of “highest standard”.

"It was a knock of the highest standard. From the very first ball, it was almost a highlight reel—he played the ball exactly where it was meant to be hit,” he said.

“Anything outside off stump, he looked to access the offside, and he even struck sixes over cover against some of the best seamers in the world. Then, to take on Rashid Khan as well — that's one of the toughest challenges in the game.

"As a leader, to step in at No 3, set the tone, and take on the opposition's biggest threats was remarkable. That innings was truly out of this world,” Williamson added.

The Kiwi batter also praised Shashank Singh for his whirlwind knock of 44 not out off only 16 balls, which pushed PBKS' total beyond the reach of the Titans.

"Shashank is coming off an outstanding breakout season last year. He's incredibly still at the crease, has beautiful hands, and doesn't move excessively, yet he possesses so many scoring options,” he said.

“He has the time to adjust to short-pitched deliveries — whether ramping it over the keeper or pulling off a length — but he can also hold his position and play powerful straight drives.

“The way he comes in during the death overs, with little time to settle, and takes on bowlers with confidence is exceptional. Whether it's Rashid Khan missing his length slightly and Shashank slapping it back over square — that's an incredibly difficult shot against someone of Rashid's calibre. It just speaks to the quality of the player,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)