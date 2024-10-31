Heinrich Klaasen became the highest-ever retention in Indian Premier League (IPL) history as IPL 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad announced their list of the retained players ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. Captain Pat Cummins was also retained, alongside Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy and Travis Head. The auctions are reportedly to be held at the end of November in Saudi Arabia. As per BCCI's rule, all the ten franchises were asked to submit the final list of their retained players by Thursday, October 31. Playing under the captaincy of Australia pacer Pat Cummins, SRH finished as the first runners-up after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

PLAYERS RETAINED:

1. Pat Cummins (Rs 18 cr)

2. Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 cr)

3. Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 cr)

4. Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 cr)

5. Travis Head (Rs 14 cr)

Advertisement

SRH's IPL 2024 squad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.