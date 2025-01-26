Team India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against England, after a thrilling victory in the second game at Chennai. England's batting did not fare well once again, with most batters apart from Jos Buttler failing to contribute big. Many of these England stars are also going to be playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, and their poor form will be a point of concern for their IPL sides. In particular, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - who have three English batters - will be worried.

Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell are all set to turn out for Virat Kohli's RCB in IPL 2025, but the batters have fared poorly so far in the ongoing T20I series. This was pointed out by former India cricketer-turned-pundit Aakash Chopra.

"Arshdeep (Singh) dismisses Phil Salt in any case. Salt got out and then Liam Livingstone got out, and I was reminded of RCB again," Chopra said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Salt has fallen prey to Arshdeep in the first over of both T20Is, managing 0 and 4 respectively. One of IPL 2024's standout openers, Salt has lost a bit of form.

Livingstone also scored a duck in the first T20I and only scored 13 in the second. Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell was dropped for the second game, after scoring only 7 runs in the first.

As a result, RCB will be concerned regarding the form of their overseas stars, with IPL 2025 less than two months away.

Chopra also criticised Harry Brook, who had earlier stated that the smog in Kolkata had blurred his eyesight.

"What AQI excuse do you give, the England guys should feel ashamed. Harry Brook said after the last match that he couldn't see the ball due to smog. The ball was visible this time but it still hit his stumps. It was a short ball, you played on the front foot and it hit your stumps. You are unable to read the ball from the hand," Chopra said.

Brook also got out for 13, once again being dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy.