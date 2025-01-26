MS Dhoni, one of the greatest captains in world cricket, could rarely be seen with a mobile phone. As his teammates and other close ones have revealed in several interviews, only few have even the contact number of Dhoni. Overall, he is among the rare stars who love to stay away from their mobile phones. In such a case, there is no surprise that a viral video of Dhoni using his mobile phone that too during a training has shocked internet. The clip had the cricket great with his batting pads on and his kitbag placed just next to him. He put down the helmet and then picked up his mobile phone. He scrolled on in the device for some seconds before putting is back to its place.

Here is the viral video:

Rare video of MS Dhoni using Mobile that too in the net session#MSDhoni #IPl2025 pic.twitter.com/0IgzQi2QZz — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhonii) January 24, 2025

The video has shocked internet with some even saying that Dhoni lied in one of his interviews where he said he doesn't use his mobile phone much.

"I do have a phone but I use it only to set an alarm at night. It does the job of waking me up in the morning," the cricketer had said during a conversation at the launch of GapUp platform promoted by Rigi in 2023.

Recalling the statement of Dhoni, a fan wrote, "Lied in the interview saying he doesn't use phones only uses it to set an alarm to wake up. Sure!"

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Just Clearing Notifications."

Some of the fans of Dhoni were left in awe of his fitness while watching the video.

"Man, he looks super fit and muscular," wrote a fan. "Look at the biceps" was also among the comments.

Dhoni is set to feature in IPL 2025, playing for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. He was retained by the franchise for Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2025 auction.