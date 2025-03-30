Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma was dismissed run out following a terrible mix-up with Travis Head during the IPL 2025 encounter against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. During the first over of the SRH innings, Head played the delivery from Mitchell Starc towards the fielder at point and went for a quick single. However, Abhishek was guilty of ball-watching and Vipraj Nigam quickly collected the ball and pulled off a direct hit. Abhishek was well short of his crease when the stumps were broken and his disappointed expression said it all as SRH lost a very early wicket.

KL Rahul made his debut for Delhi Capitals as Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat.

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari has been handed an IPL debut and comes into the playing eleven in place of pacer Simarjeet Singh. SRH are searching for their second win of the season after suffering a five-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants at home.

The visitors' have a local lad in all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who knows the venue conditions pretty well. “Afternoon game tends to be hot at the start. Looking to put up a big total. We batted the opposition out of the game last year, hope to do that today. We have to play the way we do, it won't work out all the time,” he said.

On the other hand, Rahul comes into DC's playing eleven after missing the side's nail-biting one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants last week due to paternity leave. He now comes into the playing eleven in place of uncapped batter Sameer Rizvi and is slotted to bat at number four.

“I'd have batted first as it's a noon game and the last game, the ball was doing more in the second inns. But it's all good, toss is uncontrollable. We have played here before, know the conditions, we've planned while factoring in the opponents.”

“We have to be brave against SRH, you have to be ahead in the powerplay. You can bowl in the powerplay like it's the death, try and be aggressive,” said DC skipper Axar Patel.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (captain), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Shami

(With IANS inputs)