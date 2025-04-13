Karun Nair smashed his first IPL half-century in seven years, taking Jasprit Bumrah to the cleaners in the process, as Delhi Capitals (DC) aimed to chase 206 against Mumbai Indians (MI). Brought in as an impact player and playing his first game of the season, Karun slammed his fifty in just 22 balls. He hit two boundaries off Bumrah in the latter's first over, before thrashing him for two sixes and 18 runs in his second. Nair's innings propelled DC to 72 in the powerplay alone.

Nair had been in excellent form for Vidarbha in domestic cricket, and seems to have translated his form into the biggest T20 league in the world.

His incredible knock sent social media into a frenzy.

What a story Karun Nair is making a statement.



Continuing his form from domestic #DCvMI https://t.co/w6OLxj8ufh pic.twitter.com/Ioz8LxFWT8 - Aditya (@NameisAditya_) April 13, 2025

Karun Nair is showing all of us why playing domestic cricket & current form is so so important - Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 13, 2025

"Spare a moment to salute Karun Nair. Shouldn't we acknowledge his relentless hard work and dedication?" #KarunNair | #DCvMIpic.twitter.com/ONSBl8UwJx https://t.co/0E5hihLduU - Harsh 17 (@harsh03443) April 13, 2025

The way Karun Nair Cameback from this situation is outstanding.

What a player. Toying Bumrah like a gully cricket bowler #KarunNair #DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/E7rfhbsTyz - (@Naneyidupakka) April 13, 2025

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025: MI post 205/5

Tilak Varma's half century and impactful innings by Surya Kumar Yadav and Naman Dhir powered Mumbai Indian (MI) to post 205/5 in their 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings for MI, both the batters counter-attacked DC bowlers, scoring 45/0 in just four overs Ryan Rickelton 27 (15) and Rohit Sharma 17 (9). Vipraj Nigam removed Rohit Sharma in the 5th over for 18 (12), Rohit's dry IPL season continues, and Surya Kumar Yadav joined Ryan Rickelton in the middle.

SKY started off his innings in style hitting the first ball for a six over fine leg. The Veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Ryan Rickelton in the 8th over for 41 (25), including five fours and two sixes. Tilak Varma joined Surya in the middle.

Surya and Tilak took their time in the middle and rotated the strike at regular intervals, because of a good power-play MI batters played risk-free cricket in the middle overs.

Tilak and Surya took on Mohit Sharma in his first over hitting him for 14 runs, followed by a six on the first ball of the next over by Surya. The duo added 50 runs in 29 balls Surya being the aggressor. Both the batters made 17 runs in Vipraj's 3rd over, where a catch of Tilak Varma also went down at deep mid-wicket by Tristan Stubbs.

Kuldeep Yadav showed his experience by removing Surya Kumar Yadav in the 14th over for 40 (28), his innings included five fours and two sixes. MI skipper Hardik Pandya joined Tilak in the middle.

Vipraj Nigam took another dream wicket as he removed Hardik Pandya in his last over for 2 (4), MI has been struggling to make partnerships throughout this IPL season. Naman Dhir joined Tilak. After 15 overs MI posted 146/4 Tilak Varma 38* (19) and Naman Dhir 1 (2).

Tilak Varma brought up his second fifty on the trot in the 17th over, he took 26 balls to reach the feat. DC showed brilliance on the field Axar Patel saved a six in the 18th over at long-on.

With ANI inputs