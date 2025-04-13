Karun Nair and Jasprit Bumrah were involved in a heated on-field spat during the IPL 2025 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Karun looked in stunning form as he slammed a 22-ball half-century and dominated proceedings against Bumrah. He was ultimately dismissed for a 40-ball 89 but his performance earned him a lot of praise. Nair had a small collision with Bumrah while running behind the wickets and that was the start of the argument between the two players. Bumrah was absolutely fuming and after Karun explained his side, things settled down a bit. Karun even had a conversation with Hardik but Rohit Sharma's reaction to the entire situation has already gone viral.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Sent in to bat, Tilak Varma hit a 33-ball 59 to power Mumbai Indians to 205 for five.

Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28 balls) and Naman Dhir (38 off 17 balls) also made useful contributions.

In reply, DC were all out for 193 in 19 overs, despite Karun Nair's 40-ball 89.

Karn Sharma (3/36) claimed three wickets, while Mitchell Santner (2/43) took two wickets.

For DC, Vipraj Nigam (2/41) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/23) snapped two wickets each, while Mukesh Kumar (1/38) took one.

(With PTI inputs)