Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was visibly irked after spinner Digvesh Rathi convinced him to take a DRS call against KL Rahul during their IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals. The incident occurred on the final ball of the 7th over, with DC chasing 160 for the win. Rathi made a confident appeal for an LBW, but the on-field umpire showed no interest. Despite hesitating initially, Pant decided to take the review as Rathi somehow managed to convince him.

However, the decision backfired as the replays showed that the impact was well outside the off-stump. Pant was visibly frustrated and he scolded the youngster before brushing it off with a smile.

Rahul played the anchor's role and ensured the Capitals cruised to victory with consummate ease. He notched up 57* to break the backbone of Lucknow's defence of a modest 160-run target and became the fastest to 5000 IPL runs.

Rahul achieved the feat in 130 innings, bettering former Australian opener David Warner's 135. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting maestro Virat Kohli slipped to the third spot in the list, having achieved the feat in 157 innings.

Overall, he became the eighth player to enter the 5000-run club in the tournament after Virat (8,326), Rohit (6,786), Shikhar Dhawan (6,769), Warner (6,565), Suresh Raina (5,528), MS Dhoni (5,377) and AB de Villiers (5,162). In IPL, Rahul boasts a staggering 5,006 runs in 139 matches at a stellar average of 46.35, laced with 40 fifties and four centuries.

Rahul instilled a sense of calmness when he arrived at the crease when DC were reeling at 36/1 in 3.4 overs. He welcomed Avesh Khan with a sublime shot to find the boundary ripe. He infused a sense of aggression with Abhishek Porel and raised a 69-run partnership for the second wicket.

