Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in a nail-biting thriller in IPL 2025, and a key role in that victory was played by a stunning catch taken in the final over of MI's run chase. With MI needing 19 runs off five deliveries, it seemed for a moment that tail-ender Deepak Chahar had smashed a six. However, RCB were able to convert it into a wicket, as Phil Salt and Tim David showcased exceptional teamwork at long-on to complete a terrific catch.

With bowler Krunal Pandya having removed MI batter Mitchell Santner in the first ball of the over, the pressure was on Chahar to hit big. And so he did, and quite well it seemed.

However, Englishman Phil Salt - normally a wicket-keeper - came running in from deep mid-wicket to try and catch it. However, just as he grabbed the ball, Salt lost balance.

However, Salt showed excellent presence of mind to throw the ball back to Tim David, who had rushed onto the scene and was there to pick up the pieces and complete an exceptional catch.

The wicket meant that MI then needed 19 runs off four balls, a highly improbable scenario with just one recognized batter at the crease.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: As it happened

Royal Challengers Bengaluru survived a batting blitz from Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya to win a thriller by 12 runs on Monday in the IPL and spoil Jasprit Bumrah's return from an injury.

Mumbai named Bumrah in the XI as the India bowler returned three months after he missed the final day of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney due to a back injury.

Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar hit 67 and 64 to steer Bengaluru to 221-5 after being invited to bat first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

In reply, Pandya smashed a 15-ball 42 and Tilak Varma struck 56, but five-time champions Mumbai finished on 209-9 for their fourth defeat in five matches this season.

Hardik's elder brother and Bengaluru spinner Krunal Pandya held his nerve to bowl the final over when Mumbai needed 19 runs but lost three wickets including two on the first two balls.

Krunal, a left-arm spinner, returned figures of 4-45 in Bengaluru's third win in four matches.

Patidar was named player of the match, but said, "This award goes to the bowling unit. It is not easy to stop any team, especially at this ground, and the way they have done it, was incredible."

With AFP inputs