Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Suyash Sharma hogged all the limelight with his viral act during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday. The incident happened after the ninth over. Suyash, who was fielding at short leg, picked up the ball with his cap, with the incident sparking a huge controversy. As per article 28.2.1.2 of the IPL Match Playing Conditions, "it is deemed illegal when a fielder extends his/her clothing and uses it to field the ball. The ball shall be immediately declared dead after a case of illegal fielding, and the bowling team will bear a five-run penalty."

There was a brief delay before the start of the next over as the video umpires were checking the incident.

Suyash, however, was bit lucky as RCB were not penalised as the ball had been declared dead, before one of the two on-field umpires calling for the end of the over before the played collected the ball.

Suyash sharma picking the ball with cap#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/kMzyS57W3p — Meme Therapy (@Meme_Therapy7) April 24, 2025

Meanwhile, RCB notched their first win in four games at home to rise to the No. 3 spot on the points table, with Josh Hazlewood's death-overs bowling making a huge impact.

The Australian took four wickets and gave away only seven runs in his last two overs to return figures of 4-0-33-4 as RCB recorded their sixth win in nine matches.

Earlier, Virat Kohli struck a fluent 70 off 42 balls and shared a 95-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 27) for the second wicket before a late flourish propelled RCB to 205 for five.

In response, Rajasthan Royals were cruising at 110 for two but RCB pulled things back to restrict them to 194 for nine, with Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood returning match-winning figures of 4/33.

RCB had been on the wrong side of the result in all their home matches before this game.

(With PTI Inputs)