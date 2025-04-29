Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) claimed the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after beating Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It was their sixth straight away win and seventh in 10 matches so far this season, pulling them two clear of Gujarat Titans (GT) at the top. After the win, RCB's dressing room was upbeat, leading to a hilarious banter between captain Rajat Patidar and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. As requested by RCB head coach Andy Flower, Jitesh was going through all the contributions by RCB's batters.

He praised the likes of Jacob Bethell and Tim David, but decided to poke some fun when it came to Patidar's batting contribution.

"Rajat - nothing," said Jitesh in a video uploaded by RCB.

The banter didn't stop there as the video later showed Patidar confronting Jitesh for his remarks. However, Jitesh didn't stop there.

"Nothing bol raha hai (he's saying I did nothing," said Patidar, to which Jitesh replied immediately "Batting mein kya ukhaada isne (Did he do anything with the bat)?"

DC v RCB: Dressing room Chat Part 2



Jitesh appreciates cameos from Bethell and David, and has a special message for Rajat in the end! #PlayBold RCB #IPL2025 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/A2JmDO6oqC — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 28, 2025

During RCB's pursuit of 163, Delhi roared back with aplomb and reduced the visitors to 26/3, leaving them tattered after the fourth over. RCB's batting depth was up for a test, and Krunal Pandya and Virat ensured their side passed gracefully with flying colours.

Virat and Krunal inspired Bengaluru to the top of the table by stitching up an impeccable 119-run stand to safely guide the Royal Challengers through the turbulent phase. Throughout the partnership, Virat heavily relied on stroke rotation and occasionally set his eyes on the boundary rope.

He returned to the dugout with 51(47) after trying to dispatch the ball with an inside-out shot but couldn't clear the boundary rope. Dushmantha Chameera's length delivery, well outside off, did the trick, with Mitchell Starc calmly completing the catch to end Virat's stay at the crease.